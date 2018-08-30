Open Trading Network (OTN) Trading 31.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. One Open Trading Network token can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00021980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Livecoin and Bit-Z. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $680.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00273464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00152987 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00034504 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,937,229 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

