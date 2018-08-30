Operand (OP) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Operand (CURRENCY:OP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Operand has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Operand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Operand has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Operand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Operand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00276758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00152676 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00034890 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Operand Profile

Operand’s total supply is 36,309,296 coins. Operand’s official website is www.operand.money.

Buying and Selling Operand

Operand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Operand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Operand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Operand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Operand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Operand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.