Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,303 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,303 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 78.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,314,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,228,000 after buying an additional 1,017,288 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 20,751.1% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 290,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,007,000 after purchasing an additional 199,902 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 240.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,338,000 after purchasing an additional 147,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $18,707,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other Burlington Stores news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $3,125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,463,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.19, for a total value of $372,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,076 in the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BURL opened at $166.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $84.39 and a one year high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 16,096.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.