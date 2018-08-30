Opus Bank (OPB) Position Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Opus Bank were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 186.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPB. BidaskClub lowered Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded Opus Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of OPB stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Opus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.65 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

