Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Capitalization Achieves $532,645.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $532,645.00 and $210.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.92 or 0.02668728 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00605105 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015745 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022143 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00043575 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017212 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022098 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011542 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

