Ormeus Coin (ORME) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.61 Million

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORME) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00004797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinBene and Bibox. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00273318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00152280 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034379 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010780 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,029,321 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Coinbe, Cryptopia, CoinBene, C-CEX, Livecoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

