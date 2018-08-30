OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of OUSM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.85. 30,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,287. OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $29.13.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.