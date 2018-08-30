Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $66.77 and a one year high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

In other news, insider Wilson R. Jones sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $3,384,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,681.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $3,393,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 179,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,503,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

