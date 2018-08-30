P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday morning.

PTSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $375.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

In other news, CFO Allen West sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $45,515.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 64.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98,216.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

