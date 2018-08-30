Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ: PZZA) recently:

8/27/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/22/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $62.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

8/13/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/23/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

7/4/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

PZZA stock opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $77.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $407.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.30 million. sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 9.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 3,207.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 36.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

