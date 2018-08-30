Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 349,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after buying an additional 44,584 shares during the period. South State Corp bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after buying an additional 207,208 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH opened at $175.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $152.47 and a one year high of $212.80. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $376,179.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, June 28th. MED lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $169.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.12.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing engineered solutions for mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.