Paycom Software (PAYC) & Imperva (IMPV) Head to Head Survey

Paycom Software (NASDAQ: IMPV) and Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paycom Software and Imperva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 8 10 0 2.56 Imperva 2 8 6 0 2.25

Paycom Software presently has a consensus target price of $113.28, indicating a potential downside of 26.41%. Imperva has a consensus target price of $54.09, indicating a potential upside of 13.04%. Given Imperva’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Imperva is more favorable than Paycom Software.

Volatility and Risk

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperva has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Paycom Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Imperva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paycom Software and Imperva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $433.05 million 20.84 $66.80 million $0.88 174.92 Imperva $321.72 million 5.16 $22.86 million ($0.28) -170.89

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Imperva. Imperva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and Imperva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 20.85% 42.01% 7.36% Imperva -8.59% -6.92% -4.09%

Summary

Paycom Software beats Imperva on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning and course content. In addition, the company's HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc. engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments. Its SecureSphere product also secures business-critical applications and data; and provides an accelerated route to address regulatory compliance and establishes a repeatable process for data risk management. The company's Incapsula service delivers cloud-based Website security, distributed denial of service protection, and load balancing and failover; and is designed to deploy and accessible to businesses that need to optimize the security, speed, and availability of their Websites. Its products also include ThreatRadar that provides reputation and crowdsourced security intelligence services; CounterBreach, which protects enterprise data from theft and loss due to compromised, malicious, and careless users; and Imperva Camouflage Data Masking that creates functional data for development, testing, and training by disguising sensitive information while maintaining the characteristics of the original data. In addition, the company provides ongoing product support services for hardware and software; and professional and training services. Imperva, Inc. offers its products and services to banks, retailers, insurers, technology and telecommunication companies, and hospitals; and the United States and other national, state, and local government agencies through a network of distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood Shores, California.

