Payden & Rygel Grows Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 328,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 140,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 198,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 503,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 71,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $320.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

