PayPeer (PAYP) 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00

PayPeer (CURRENCY:PAYP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One PayPeer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPeer has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of PayPeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayPeer has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.20 or 0.02644905 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011464 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000693 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005116 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002204 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002043 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PAYP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2016. The official website for PayPeer is www.paypeer.pw. PayPeer’s official Twitter account is @PayPeerDev.

PayPeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

