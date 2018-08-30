Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.25

Media coverage about Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Peoples Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.1269658107279 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

PEBO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,489. The firm has a market cap of $702.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 20.70%. equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEBO shares. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Hovde Group set a $40.00 target price on Peoples Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.