Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.17. 7,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,184. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $105.16 and a 1-year high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $4,840,778.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,279.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.34.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

