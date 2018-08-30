Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,042,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,096,000 after purchasing an additional 697,191 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,321,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,157,000 after purchasing an additional 347,642 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,231,000 after purchasing an additional 220,125 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,944,000 after purchasing an additional 281,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,667,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,725,000 after purchasing an additional 522,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.63 per share, with a total value of $99,912.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $496,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Cowen set a $110.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

Shares of ABBV opened at $97.58 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 362.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.