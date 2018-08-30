Persimmon (PSN) Given New GBX 3,053 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,093 ($39.90) to GBX 3,053 ($39.38) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PSN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,840 ($36.64) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,760 ($35.60) price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,860 ($36.89) to GBX 2,575 ($33.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,950 ($38.05) to GBX 2,870 ($37.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,733.64 ($35.26).

LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,454 ($31.66) on Thursday. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 2,046 ($26.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,901 ($37.42).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

