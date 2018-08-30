Perspecta Inc (PRSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th.

NASDAQ PRSP traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $23.15. 5,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,827. Perspecta has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

