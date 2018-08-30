Petrus Resources Ltd (PRQ) Director Don Gray Acquires 17,200 Shares

Petrus Resources Ltd (TSE:PRQ) Director Don Gray purchased 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,888.00.

Don Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Don Gray purchased 25,000 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00.

On Monday, August 20th, Don Gray purchased 16,400 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,400.00.

On Friday, August 17th, Don Gray purchased 35,000 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Don Gray purchased 37,500 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,875.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Don Gray bought 120,500 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$100,015.00.

Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 84,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,068. Petrus Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$2.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRQ. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Petrus Resources in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, July 20th.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It primarily holds an average 55% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area, which comprises 46,202 net acres of land located in west central Alberta.

