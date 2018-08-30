Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Holdings Trimmed by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,570,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,660,000 after acquiring an additional 258,809 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,212,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,289 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 10,380,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,804,000 after acquiring an additional 237,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,253,000 after acquiring an additional 389,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Societe Generale cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

NYSE:PM opened at $79.06 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.