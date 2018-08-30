Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 8,872 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.10% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 46.0% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 19,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 25.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period.

ROIC opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.23). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2018, ROIC owned 92 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

