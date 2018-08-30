PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (PF) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) by 985.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,731 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.26% of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock worth $19,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 41.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 100.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 30.8% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PF opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $741.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 price objective on PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

