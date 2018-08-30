Piper Jaffray Companies Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report issued on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Kistler now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.95.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.33. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $29.57.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $453.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,034.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

