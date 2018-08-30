PKG Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, PKG Token has traded up 123.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PKG Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. PKG Token has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $220,178.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00280054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00154304 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035575 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000638 BTC.

PKG Token Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg. PKG Token’s official website is pkgtoken.io.

PKG Token Token Trading

PKG Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

