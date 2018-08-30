Platinum Group Metals Limited (PTM) Insider Hosken Consolidated Investment Buys 433,804 Shares

Platinum Group Metals Limited (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) insider Hosken Consolidated Investment purchased 433,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$43,380.40.

Hosken Consolidated Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

On Thursday, August 23rd, Hosken Consolidated Investment purchased 23,785 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$2,378.50.

On Tuesday, August 21st, Hosken Consolidated Investment acquired 316,865 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$31,686.50.

On Friday, August 10th, Hosken Consolidated Investment acquired 42,966 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$4,726.26.

On Monday, August 6th, Hosken Consolidated Investment acquired 154,812 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$17,029.32.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Hosken Consolidated Investment acquired 106,073 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$11,668.03.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Hosken Consolidated Investment acquired 31,226 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$3,434.86.

On Friday, June 29th, Hosken Consolidated Investment acquired 887 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$88.70.

On Friday, June 15th, Hosken Consolidated Investment acquired 1,935,116 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$174,160.44.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Hosken Consolidated Investment acquired 31,425 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$3,142.50.

Shares of PTM stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,423. Platinum Group Metals Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.89.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The company's key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.