PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Phillips 66 worth $73,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,280 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,617,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,402,124,000 after acquiring an additional 230,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,284,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,926,000 after acquiring an additional 164,143 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,855,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,836,000 after acquiring an additional 263,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the first quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 2,222,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $82.66 and a twelve month high of $123.97. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $29.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.70.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

