PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 156,378 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $65,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,544,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,236.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,658,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11,737.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,618,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554,556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,254,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,641,000 after purchasing an additional 630,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,998,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $88.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

