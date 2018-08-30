PolySwarm Achieves Market Cap of $6.89 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and $54,835.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and DDEX. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00272032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00153034 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034569 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

