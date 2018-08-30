Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact EZCORP (EZPW) Share Price

Media coverage about EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EZCORP earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 47.5900953909063 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EZPW. BidaskClub lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.20. 14,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,532. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $601.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.45.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $199.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

