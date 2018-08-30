PressOne Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. PressOne has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $129,479.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. One PressOne token can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00274430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00152011 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034059 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About PressOne

The official website for PressOne is press.one/en.

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

