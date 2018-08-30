Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,997 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Quotient Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Quotient Technology by 233.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quotient Technology by 39.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

NYSE QUOT opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.69 and a beta of -0.15. Quotient Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.44 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Quotient Technology news, insider Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $706,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,101,286.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,083,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.