Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,068 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,754,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,787 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $4,840,778.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,279.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.34.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $140.37 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $105.16 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.