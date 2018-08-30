Private Vista LLC Takes $537,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,004,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,539,904,000 after buying an additional 3,630,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,958,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,302,000 after buying an additional 13,927,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,764,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,581,000 after buying an additional 909,507 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,948,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,456,051,000 after buying an additional 149,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,640,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,211,815,000 after buying an additional 187,711 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.65.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

