PROS (PRO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

PROS stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $35.99. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,092. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. PROS has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $41.10.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of PROS to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of PROS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,820,127.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,400. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

