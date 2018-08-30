Prospect Capital (PSEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Prospect Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.51. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. National Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

