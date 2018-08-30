Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.74. Proto Labs reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.46 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

In other Proto Labs news, VP Robert Bodor sold 3,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Way sold 3,912 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $570,330.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,412.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,585. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 10,537.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 173,454 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 342.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $241,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs stock opened at $149.30 on Thursday. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $150.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

