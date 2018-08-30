Prototanium Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PR)

Prototanium (CURRENCY:PR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Prototanium has a market cap of $145,666.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Prototanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prototanium coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00010477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prototanium has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00110120 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000168 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Prototanium (CRYPTO:PR) is a coin. Prototanium’s total supply is 197,006 coins. Prototanium’s official website is prototanium.uno.

Prototanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prototanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prototanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prototanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

