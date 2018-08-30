Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,436 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 425.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $293.54 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $293.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

