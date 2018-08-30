Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Pure Storage reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.32 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTG. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 9,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $240,906.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $3,229,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,928,106 shares of company stock valued at $162,946,604. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 51,204 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $2,835,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 51,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,404. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply