Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Pure Storage reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.32 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTG. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 9,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $240,906.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $3,229,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,928,106 shares of company stock valued at $162,946,604. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 51,204 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $2,835,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 51,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,404. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

