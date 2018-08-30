PVH (PVH) Given a $180.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

PVH (NYSE:PVH) has been given a $180.00 target price by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Bank of America’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $174.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $173.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $177.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $15.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,228,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,123. PVH has a 1-year low of $120.91 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 12.66%. PVH’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $180,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock worth $3,364,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in PVH by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,874,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,029,292,000 after buying an additional 575,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,454,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PVH by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,478,000 after buying an additional 38,896 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after buying an additional 507,641 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PVH by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 905,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,601,000 after buying an additional 364,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

