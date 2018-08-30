Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Cut by Analyst

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s FY2019 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WLL. ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

NYSE WLL opened at $49.78 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.93.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 58.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 675.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 39.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 51.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

