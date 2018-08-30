Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc Increased by Analyst (CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report issued on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRZO. BidaskClub upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.74.

NASDAQ CRZO opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,814,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

In related news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,777. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

