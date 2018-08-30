Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for TMAC Resources Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TMR)

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for TMAC Resources in a report released on Sunday, August 26th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMAC Resources’ FY2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TMAC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.11.

TMR stock opened at C$4.92 on Wednesday. TMAC Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.61 and a 52 week high of C$11.50.

In other TMAC Resources news, insider Jason Robert Neal acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,200.00.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

