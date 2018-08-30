Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) Reduced by Analyst

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of LightPath Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price target on LightPath Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.73. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 132,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 0.51% of LightPath Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light.

