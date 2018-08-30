Qiagen (QGEN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Qiagen earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1550723344211 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Commerzbank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Qiagen stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.89 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.74%. equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

