Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $692.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.97 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,329. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $130,061.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.48.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

