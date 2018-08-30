Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) SVP David William Carroll Sells 4,182 Shares of Stock

Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) SVP David William Carroll sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $71,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David William Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, David William Carroll sold 1,521 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,339.86.

On Monday, July 30th, David William Carroll sold 6,553 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $100,195.37.

On Monday, July 2nd, David William Carroll sold 6,553 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $101,178.32.

On Thursday, July 5th, David William Carroll sold 8,146 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $126,670.30.

On Tuesday, June 12th, David William Carroll sold 12,546 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $213,282.00.

NASDAQ:QTNA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.93. 34,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,955. The stock has a market cap of $618.16 million, a P/E ratio of -888.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.77. Quantenna Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.97 million. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Quantenna Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Quantenna Communications Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNA. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Quantenna Communications by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quantenna Communications from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Quantenna Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Quantenna Communications from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quantenna Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

