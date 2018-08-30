QuarkChain Hits Market Cap of $25.56 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, Bitbns, LATOKEN and Gate.io. QuarkChain has a market cap of $25.56 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00276758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00152676 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00034890 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 748,316,585 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Token Trading

QuarkChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Koinex, LATOKEN, Kucoin, DDEX, LBank, DragonEX, Bitbns, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

