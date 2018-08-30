Quatloo (QTL) Price Hits $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

Quatloo (CURRENCY:QTL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Quatloo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quatloo has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quatloo has a total market capitalization of $69,070.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Quatloo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00865491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002717 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003686 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Quatloo Coin Profile

Quatloo (QTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2014. Quatloo’s total supply is 7,718,883 coins. The official website for Quatloo is quatloos.org. Quatloo’s official Twitter account is @quatloocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quatloo Coin Trading

Quatloo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quatloo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quatloo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quatloo using one of the exchanges listed above.

